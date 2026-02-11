CPI(M) chief predicts historic third term for LDF in Kerala; slams Cong-Jamaat alliance (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will secure a record third consecutive term in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary M.A. Baby said on Wednesday.

"In Kerala, we have the Left Democratic Front government winning two elections consecutively in 2016 and 2021. We are hopeful that we may get a third term if we are able to explain to the people about the remarkable achievements of the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan in its ten-year term," Baby told IANS in an interview.

Highlighting the state's progress, the CPI(M) leader noted that Kerala maintained social peace and harmony with no communal riots reported in the last decade. He pointed to significant progress made in various sectors especially on the infrastructure front.

The LDF government is showcasing the Vizhinjam port and the expansion of national and state highways as key achievements of its consecutive two-term tenure.

Baby said that Kerala remains a leader in social welfare, health, and education index. While expressing confidence in a third LDF victory, he cautioned against complacency, noting that overconfidence could pose a challenge for the Front.

The CPI(M) general secretary launched a sharp attack on the Congress in Kerala for its purported ties with Jamaat-e-Islami and its political wing, the Welfare Party.

He categorised both as minority communal forces that pose a risk to the state's political climate.

"The Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V.D. Satheesan has openly justified Jamaat-e-Islami and its Welfare Party. This alliance and cooperation with minority communal forces will be dangerous," Baby said.

Regarding the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress-led UDF, Baby described the party as one that uses religious symbols for political gain.

He alleged that while the IUML distances itself from extremist elements, it continues to engage in "communal exploitation" to maintain its base.

In a noteworthy remark, the CPI(M) leader, while adopting a softer line towards the Muslim League, said the party could not be termed secular, yet maintained that it was not communal either.

The veteran leader further claimed a tactical understanding exists between the UDF and the BJP to secure seats. He alleged that underhand dealings occurred between the Congress, Muslim League, and the BJP during recent local body polls.

Addressing the internal dynamics of the Congress party, Baby noted that the rift involving Congress MP Shashi Tharoor appeared resolved following his meetings with senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

He observed that despite previous reports of Tharoor distancing himself from leadership meetings, the Congress has now confirmed his participation in the upcoming election campaigning in Kerala.

--IANS

snj/rad