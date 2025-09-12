CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as new Vice President today

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will be sworn in on Friday at a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at 10:30 a.m., officially marking Radhakrishnan’s assumption of the second-highest constitutional office in the country.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by senior leaders across party lines. Invitations have been extended to Leaders of the Opposition from both Houses of Parliament as well as prominent members of the ruling NDA. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is also expected to attend the ceremony.

In preparation for his new responsibility, Radhakrishnan formally resigned from the post of Maharashtra Governor on Thursday.

Following his resignation, President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to take additional charge as the Governor of Maharashtra, an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed.

Soon after taking the oath, Vice President Radhakrishnan has scheduled a meeting, according to sources, with all floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 p.m. The meeting was announced late on Thursday evening.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. Vice Presidential election was held following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Following the announcement of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan and expressed confidence that the newly elected Vice President would strengthen India's constitutional values.

"Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse," PM Modi wrote on X.

--IANS

rs/