Countries must build their own AI capacity: Jensen Huang

Chapel Hill (North Carolina), Sep 2 (IANS) Every country must develop domestic artificial intelligence capacity and decide which parts of the rapidly expanding technology chain it wants to build, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has said, warning governments against outsourcing all their intelligence to others.

Huang, speaking during a fireside chat with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, described AI infrastructure as essential to national economies, comparing it with water, roads, electricity and the internet.

“Every single country needs to build infrastructure so that you could support your own local economy,” Huang said.

“It becomes the capacity, the intellectual capacity, the digital intellectual capacity for you to support your researchers and students and society and industries and startups,” he added.

Huang presented AI as a “five-layer cake”, with energy forming its foundation. Chips constitute the second layer, while infrastructure — including data centres, land and power — forms the third.

AI models occupy the fourth layer. The fifth and most important layer, Huang said, consists of data and applications.

“Every single region, every single country should decide which one of the layers they want to invest in,” he said. “You don't have to win in every single one of them. You don't have to develop all of them.”

Huang said countries should encourage the diffusion and adoption of AI across their economies. Its applications extend from education and healthcare to manufacturing and scientific research.

Artificial intelligence was not limited to language, he said. It could learn, understand and predict information across fields with identifiable structures, including biology, chemistry and physics.

Different regions already possessed expertise in areas that could be strengthened through AI, he said. That would allow countries to concentrate investment in sectors where they already enjoyed advantages.

“The United States is going to lead in the development of AI across these five-layer stacks, but we'd love to partner with everybody so that everybody could take advantage of this,” Huang said.

He also urged countries and companies to combine commercially available AI systems with technology developed for their particular requirements.

“You should use AI off-the-shelf wherever you can, but don't forget, you have to invest in building your own intelligence, every country, every company,” Huang said.

“You can't outsource all of your intelligence to somebody else. And so you have to use as much of it as you can, build as much as you need to.”

Huang said creating local infrastructure quickly activated researchers and start-ups by giving them the computing capacity needed to develop products and conduct advanced work.

Lutnick said governments needed to invest in data centres and infrastructure to capture AI’s benefits for their citizens and economies.

“They've got to make that infrastructure investment. They've got to build the data centers. They've got to harness the AI for themselves,” the Commerce Secretary said.

Lutnick said AI had democratised education by making advanced knowledge available more widely. Huang said people who previously lacked access to the highest levels of education could now benefit from digitally produced intelligence at scale.

India launched the IndiaAI Mission in 2024 to expand computing access, develop domestic AI capabilities and support start-ups, datasets and skills. The government approved an outlay of more than Rs 10,000 crore for the programme, which includes plans to provide shared computing infrastructure to researchers and developers.

--IANS

lkj/na