Could someone please be in contact: Bairstow stuck in Abu Dhabi, pleads for help as Middle East crisis disrupts flights

New Delhi, Mar 1 (IANS) England cricketer Jonny Bairstow, who is touring Abu Dhabi with the England Lions in a coaching role, pleaded for help after airlines serving the Middle East cancelled and diverted flights after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

On Saturday evening, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted his statement on Iran, to which Bairstow replied in the wee hours of Sunday. “Can you get us home???" Bairstow tweeted. Later the 36-year-old expressed his frustration after being left without any official communication following the cancellation of his flight. He revealed that attempts to reach out through available channels had yielded no response.

"@emirates we haven’t had any communication post flight getting cancelled. Tried the lines of communication, but nothing. Could someone please be in contact," Bairstow shared on X.

England Lions' second 50-over game against Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi on Sunday has been cancelled, while England Women's training camp in the UAE has been delayed due to the military attacks in the region.

"The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice. The second 50-over game between England Men’s Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had said in a statement.

The rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East has also left Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu at the Dubai Airport. She was travelling to Birmingham for the prestigious All England Open, which starts on Tuesday, and had a layover in Dubai on the way.

But the two-time Olympic medallist stranded at Dubai airport amid a major flight disruption triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia.

Moreover, Bangladesh's veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, who had travelled to Makkah to perform the holy pilgrimage of Umrah, has been stuck in Jeddah along with thousands of passengers currently stranded at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, following disruption in flight services.

--IANS

bc/