New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India's technology sector is increasingly shifting to contract, project-based and professional staffing models driven by demand for specialised digital skills as IT contract staffing expanded 10.1 per cent in FY26, over four times the 2.3 per cent growth recorded in permanent employment, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from CIEL HR showed that the sector's revenue is projected to cross $315 billion with growth of 6.1 per cent. The divergence between business growth and permanent workforce expansion reflects a structural shift in how technology companies access and deploy talent.

Demand for AI and Machine Learning capabilities has increased by 86.5 per cent, while demand for cybersecurity and digital trust has grown by 81.8 per cent. Among emerging roles, demand for Agentic AI Engineers has risen by 260 per cent, with organisations taking an average of 10–12 weeks to fill these positions.

IT-sector hiring remained flat in January and March 2026 before declining by 3 per cent in June. In contrast, AI/ML-role hiring grew by 34 per cent in January and 25 per cent in June, while recording 45 per cent growth for FY26 as a whole as of March.

This divergence indicates that hiring demand is becoming increasingly concentrated in specialised capabilities, even as overall IT-sector hiring remains subdued. As companies seek these skills for evolving projects and business requirements, flexible staffing models are becoming an important way to access specialised talent.

Nearly 80 per cent of technology hiring demand is concentrated in experienced professionals, with the 4–8 years’ experience segment. The report also identifies significant capability gaps in areas such as cybersecurity, estimated at 57–61 per cent, and AI-assisted engineering, at 56–59 per cent.

“Companies are increasingly engaging experienced professionals for specific projects, emerging technology requirements and critical capability gaps. Permanent teams will continue to remain central to businesses, but flexible staffing models are becoming equally important in helping organisations respond to changing demands,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO of CIEL HR.

—IANS

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