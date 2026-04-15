April 15, 2026 5:02 PM हिंदी

BJP flags 'conspiracy' angle in Amravati videos case, urges SIT formation

'Conspiracy', 'racket': Maha BJP leaders urge for strict punishment in Amravati obscene videos case

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra on Wednesday described the recent cases of alleged religious conversion in TCS Nashik and sexual exploitation of minor girls in Amravati as a "conspiracy" and a "racket" in the country. The leaders also called for strict punishment for those accused.

The reactions follow the arrest of a man, identified as Mohammad Ayaz, in Maharashtra’s Amravati district for the alleged sexual exploitation of at least 180 minor girls and recording more than 350 obscene videos.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde said, “The Home Ministry will look into the matter.”

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya told IANS: “A conspiracy has been started by Muslim fanaticism, Muslim terrorism, Muslim mafia and Bangladeshis. First the Nashik (TCS) case came to light and now 16-17-year-olds have been targeted in Amravati.”

Appealing for strict punishment for the accused, he said, “Girls from Nagpur, Paratwada, Amravati, etc., have been trapped. I have requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that a SIT (Special Investigation Team) should be formed immediately.”

BJP MLA Devayani Pharande termed such incidents a “racket”.

She said, “There are reports of atrocities against women in IT companies, including forcing them into religious conversion. In Amravati as well, a Muslim man allegedly trapped around 180 girls and committed sexual assault against them. It seems a racket is being run in the country.”

“The Maharashtra government is working on it. Such people should be given strict punishment,” she added.

Describing a complaint he received, Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan told IANS, “A confidential complaint came to me from Achalpur from some Muslim individuals. After I spoke to the area SP (Superintendent of Police), it was found that there are eight Muslim women, photographs of six of them, and videos of two have been recovered.”

He said, “Action is being taken on the matter. Some photos and videos have been deleted. Since it is a sensitive area, there is a possibility of unrest,” he said.

He added, “The police have been directed by the Minority Commission that no one should pay heed to the rumours being spread there.”

“There is no place for such things in Maharashtra,” Khan asserted.

He assured that strict action would be taken against those guilty.

Meanwhile, according to details shared in a memorandum submitted by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand, the accused systematically targeted minors through social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Snapchat groups.

Police action followed soon after, with the accused being taken into custody and remanded to seven days of police custody. His mobile phone has been seized, and officials confirmed that it contains several objectionable videos, which are now being examined as part of the investigation.

--IANS

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