Congress-RJD transformed Bihar into nepotism and crime: CM Yogi Adityanath

Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his fiery speeches, officially entered the Bihar Assembly election campaign on Thursday and launched a sharp attack against Congress and the RJD.

Addressing a massive rally in Danapur, Patna, on Thursday, he invoked shared cultural and spiritual ties between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar while launching a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing them of fostering “jungle raj and nepotism” in the state.

“Uttar Pradesh and Bihar share not just a bond, but a shared heritage — a bond of one soul, one culture, and one resolve. This bond is as unbreakable as the bond between Lord Ram and Mother Janaki,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath reminded the audience of Bihar’s political past, saying that from 1990 to 2005, the state suffered under jungle raj, where nepotism and crime replaced knowledge and spirituality.

“Those people (Congress and RJD) transformed Bihar’s spiritual land of knowledge into a land of nepotism and crime, creating an identity crisis for our youth,” he said.

“The NDA government has worked for 20 years to free Bihar from that stigma. Today, the double-engine government is working for effective development,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted the opposition INDIA Bloc and accused it of plotting to rig elections and disrupt Bihar’s growth.

“The NDA government supports transparent voting, but Congress, RJD, and their allies say that rigging should be done. Should they be given the right to rig elections? Should foreign infiltrators be allowed to come here and rob the rights of Dalits, the poor, and the citizens of Bihar?” he said.

He further claimed that Uttar Pradesh has already eliminated mafia rule, and similar governance should continue in Bihar.

“The mafia in Uttar Pradesh has already gone to hell. We have even confiscated their property and started building houses for the poor,” he said, appealing to voters to ensure the return of the NDA to power in Bihar.

After his Danapur rally, Yogi Adityanath addressed another gathering in Saharsa, where he intensified his attack on the opposition.

“The welfare of the poor was never on the agenda of the Congress or the RJD. Family welfare was their only agenda. When Congress tried to strangle democracy, it was Bihar that rose up. Today, RJD has mortgaged itself to that same Congress. They are destroying Jayaprakash Narayan’s dreams,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/dan