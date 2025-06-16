June 16, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

Congress pushed Nepal closer to China: Nishikant Dubey slams Rajiv Gandhi’s foreign policy

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, alleging that its foreign policy was "family-oriented" and had long-term negative consequences for India and its neighbours.

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "Congress’ foreign policy was centred around one family, and India is still paying the price for it. Today, the world’s only Hindu nation has ceased to exist."

Referring to an incident from 1988, Dubey accused the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of mishandling India's relations with Nepal due to personal affront.

He claimed that Rajiv Gandhi visited Nepal and wished to visit the Pashupatinath Temple -- a site where entry is traditionally restricted to only Hindus, but he was denied access.

"Entry of non-Muslims is prohibited in Mecca, similarly, non-Hindus are not allowed in Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple. When Rajiv Gandhi was refused entry, he took it personally," Dubey alleged.

According to Dubey, in response to this, India increased customs duties on goods bound for Nepal.

“This economic pressure pushed Nepal closer to China. Fearing further escalation, King Birendra signed an agreement with China for arms and food supplies,” he said.

He further alleged that this led India to impose an economic blockade on Nepal in 1989, which worsened bilateral ties and created a vacuum that China eventually filled.

Dubey also claimed that Indian intelligence agencies were involved in influencing Nepal’s political trajectory.

"RAW officer Amar Bhushan, who is still alive, was tasked with removing King Birendra and facilitating the rise of Prachanda, the leader of a China-backed faction. As a result, Nepal is no longer a Hindu nation," he claimed.

The BJP MP’s remarks came amid Congress questioning the foreign policy of the Modi government, calling it a failed one.

--IANS

skp/

