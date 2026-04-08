Congress hits back at Assam CM over 'offensive' remarks against its leadership

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday strongly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks against party leaders, calling his language "offensive and uncivilised" and condemning the action taken against party spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said: "The Chief Minister has used such an offensive language against our National President Mallikarjun Kharge and our leaders and us, including Rahul Gandhi, which cannot be the language of any Chief Minister or any civilised person."

Tiwari also criticised the police action linked to Khera, stating, "The action they took against Pawan Khera and the way the Chief Minister has insulted him by sending police in Delhi yesterday, I condemn his harsh words. What Pawan Khera had said, was based on the records in front of him."

The controversy stems from remarks made a day earlier by Sarma while speaking to reporters in Assam's Jorhat, where he launched a sharp attack on Kharge and questioned statements made by Congress leaders.

"Kharge is ageing and is speaking like a 'pagal' (madman). You insult the people first and then say you will ask the External Affairs Minister for verification?" the Chief Minister said, drawing strong reactions from the opposition.

He further questioned the Congress leadership, remarking, "Who is Kharge?" while also referring to allegations made by Khera in connection with claims involving Sarma's family.

Issuing a warning, Sarma said: "Assam Police will find Khera from paatal (hell)," indicating possible legal action over the allegations related to claims about his wife holding multiple passports.

The Chief Minister also suggested that the controversy could widen to include Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the documents cited by Khera may have originated from him.

"I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times," Sarma said.

The exchange has further intensified the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress, particularly in the run-up to the Assembly polls scheduled for April 9.

The Congress has described Sarma's remarks as "derogatory" and "unacceptable", escalating tensions between the two parties amid an already heated political climate.

--IANS

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