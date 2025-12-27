Cong leader Subramanian taken into police custody over image row involving CM Vijayan and Potti

Kozhikode, Dec 27 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and KPCC Political Affairs Committee member N. Subramanian was taken into police custody on Saturday in connection with a controversy over the circulation of an allegedly distorted image of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold heist case.

The Chevayur police took Subramanian into custody from his residence and booked him under sections related to promoting enmity and public mischief, alleging that the social media post could incite communal disharmony. Police said he is eligible for station bail.

The case relates to a social media post in which Subramanian shared images purportedly showing CM Vijayan standing with Potti, accompanied by a caption questioning a “deep connection” between the two. CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan was the first to flag the image as AI-generated and allegedly circulated with the intent to mislead the public and provoke unrest.

Soon after being taken into custody, Subramanian reportedly felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Following repeated claims by CPI(M) leaders that the image was fabricated using artificial intelligence, the Chevayur police registered a case and took Subramanian into custody as part of the investigation. A police team led by the Circle Inspector is probing the matter. Police said Subramanian had posted two images and later deleted one, with the investigation focusing on this aspect.

Reacting sharply, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal termed the police action “strange” and alleged selective targeting.

“Chief Minister Vijayan and Prime Minister Modi appear to have the same attitude of using agencies against political opponents. We do not question the law, but why is it being applied selectively? Why is there laxity in taking into custody those involved in the Sabarimala gold heist case?” Venugopal said.

Former Kerala Home Minister and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the party would challenge the police action both legally and politically.

Responding to the case, Subramanian maintained that the action was politically motivated. He claimed the image he shared was a screenshot from a video released by the Chief Minister’s Office and not an AI-generated fabrication. He said he was unaware whether the police would formally arrest him, but added that he would “willingly go to jail” if arrested.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions across the state. While CPI(M) leaders argued that strict action was necessary to curb the misuse of AI-generated and fake images that could disturb public order, opposition parties criticised the move as an attempt to suppress free expression and intimidate political opponents.

The controversy has once again brought the issue of AI-generated content in political discourse into focus, amid increasing scrutiny of social media activity by law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the image row took a fresh turn after another picture -- purportedly showing former Devaswom Minister and senior CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran with Potti -- began circulating on social media, adding a new dimension to the political fallout.

--IANS

sg/skp