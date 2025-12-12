Cong criticises Trinamool MP for smoking e-cigarette on Parliament premises; SP defends

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has come under criticism after a video surfaced showing him smoking an e-cigarette on the Parliament premises. While the Congress on Friday termed the act inappropriate, the Samajwadi Party (SP) defended the veteran leader, saying he had not violated any parliamentary norms.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Imran Masood said, “This is wrong. If he is smoking in Parliament, it is not appropriate.”

However, SP MP Virendra Singh told IANS, “Saugata Roy is a senior MP with several terms. He is well aware of parliamentary traditions and rules. I don’t think he violated any parliamentary norms. The BJP often blows things out of proportion to divert attention from real issues.”

The video emerged a day after BJP MP Anurag Thakur raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. Following the incident, BJP MPs Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen confronting Roy, accusing him of violating rules and putting the health of others at risk.

When asked about the allegations, Roy denied any wrongdoing and claimed he was not smoking inside the Parliament building. He also said he was not present in the House at the time referred to by BJP leaders.

Roy further maintained that the matter should be handled administratively rather than politically. “I cannot say anything about that because I was not in the House, and I don’t know who smoked or who complained. It is for the Speaker to inquire and take action if it amounts to a violation of the rules. Why is it being made a political issue? If it is a breach of rules, let the Speaker take action,” the Trinamool Congress MP told reporters.

He reiterated that it was for the Speaker to decide the course of action and questioned the BJP’s attempt to escalate the issue into a political controversy.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on December 12, urging action and stating that Roy’s conduct amounted to a violation of both parliamentary rules and statutory laws.

“The open use of a banned substance and a prohibited device inside the sanctum sanctorum of Indian democracy -- the Lok Sabha chamber -- constitutes not only a blatant violation of parliamentary decorum and discipline but also a cognisable offence under the laws enacted by this very House,” Thakur wrote in his letter.

