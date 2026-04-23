April 23, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Confident our alliance will do well in Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Confident our alliance will do well in Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu), April 23 (IANS) Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday expressed confidence that the Secular Progressive Alliance (DMK-led alliance) will perform strongly in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as he cast his vote in Sivaganga.

He arrived in Karaikudi in Sivaganga to exercise his franchise along with his wife, Srinidhi, and daughter, Aditi.

Speaking to IANS after casting his vote, Chidambaram said, "I am very, very confident that the alliance will do very well. I am particularly confident about my parliamentary constituency (Sivaganga). And I am also confident that K. R. Periyakaruppan, who is our candidate in the Tiruppattur Assembly, will get re-elected with a very handsome margin."

He also appealed to young voters to participate actively in the democratic process and turn out in large numbers to cast their votes.

"They should come out and more. Voting is a privilege, a right and also a duty. I hope they come out, observe the political parties and candidates, and the policies and leadership. I wish they would also become much more involved in politics," the Congress MP added.

Responding to a query on the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during polling, Chidambaram said the process has so far been smooth and peaceful.

"Everything is very peaceful in Tamil Nadu, as usual. I have not heard of any unwanted incident, and I am sure polling will go on peacefully," he added.

Polling for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections across all 234 constituencies began at 7 a.m., with over 5.73 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in a fiercely contested four-cornered battle.

The electoral contest primarily features the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making this one of the most competitive elections in recent years.

Voting commenced early in the morning, with voters seen queuing up in large numbers at polling booths, reflecting strong public enthusiasm to participate in the democratic process.

With voter turnout expected to play a decisive role, political parties are closely monitoring polling trends across constituencies. As of 3 p.m., the voter turnout stood at 70 per cent, according to the data issued by the ECI.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the electoral verdict will determine the next governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

--IANS

sd/uk

LATEST NEWS

India welcomes France's visa-free transit for Indian travellers (File image)

India welcomes France's visa-free transit for Indian travellers

Julianne Moore to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

Julianne Moore to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

'That’s really incredible, DK': Trump praises Indian tennis star, Dhakshineswar Suresh

'That’s really incredible, DK': Trump praises Indian tennis star, Dhakshineswar Suresh

Adani Energy Solutions clocks 32 pc net profit growth in FY26, robust pipeline of orders in hand

Adani Energy Solutions clocks 32 pc net profit growth in FY26, robust pipeline of orders in hand

Opt for simple celebrations, do more social work: Orthodox Catholicos seeks restraint

Opt for simple celebrations, do more social work: Orthodox Catholicos seeks restraint

'Krishnavataram' actress Sanskruti Jayana pays an ode to Lord Krishna as she visits his Janmabhoomi

'Krishnavataram' actress Sanskruti Jayana pays an ode to Lord Krishna as she visits his Janmabhoomi

IMF weakens Pakistan’s 'economic muscles' with more conditionalities: Report

IMF weakens Pakistan’s 'economic muscles' with more conditionalities: Report

10 Indian ships exited Strait of Hormuz, 14 still in Persian Gulf: MEA

10 Indian ships exited Strait of Hormuz, 14 still in Persian Gulf: MEA

Over 1000 athletes set to compete in National U20 Athletics Competition in Karnataka. Photo credit: Athletics Federation of India

Over 1000 athletes set to compete in National U20 Athletics Competition in Karnataka

Rashami Desai reveals the moment she got the epiphany about life and work

Rashami Desai reveals the moment she got the epiphany about life and work