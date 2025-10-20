October 20, 2025 4:29 PM हिंदी

Confident of getting through all five without any dramas: Josh Hazlewood on Ashes series

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Josh Hazlewood expressed his desire to play all five Tests of the Ashes series next month and also wished to get a similar pitch like the one presented to him and his team on Sunday when Australia faced India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Optus Stadium.

Hazlewood has missed numerous Test matches in every home summer since Pat Cummins was named captain in 2021, with the exception of 2023–24, when he participated in all five Test matches against West Indies and Pakistan.

While he’s currently a part of Australia’s squad for the ongoing bilateral series against India, his next assignment will be the all-important and iconic Ashes series as the Aussies gear up to host their arch-rivals England.

With Cummins’ participation in the Ashes still a big question owing to his stress fracture to the back, Hazlewood said that fast bowlers are bound to pick up injuries in their career, and added that he was confident of playing all five Tests of the Ashes series, saying:

“That’s the life of a fast bowler, everyone is carrying some sort of niggle. My body feels great right now, I am very confident of getting through all five without any dramas.”

Hazlewood, in the first ODI against India, picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, while Mitchell Starc dismissed the dangerous Virat Kohli. After the game, the pacer wished to have a similar pitch that could help the bowlers get early wickets of the Englishmen and add pressure on their batting unit when they face-off in Perth.

“For sure. Perth always offers some nice bounce and pace which has served us well in the past, especially with our bowlers who all offer something different,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Speaking of the game, the tall pacer added, “It was a nice start. (My) rhythm felt good off the back of New Zealand. Everything is feeling good at the moment, a nice way to start the build (to the Ashes).”

With the crucial red-ball series on the horizon, much will hinge on the fitness of Hazlewood and Starc if Cummins is unavailable.

--IANS

vi/ab

