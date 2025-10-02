October 02, 2025 4:23 PM हिंदी

Conditions are different than Beijing: Sinner braces for 'tough challenge' in Shanghai Masters title defence

Conditions are different than Beijing: Sinner braces for tough challenge in Shanghai Masters title defence

Shanghai, Oct 2 (IANS) World No. 2 Jannik Sinner admitted he is expecting "a difficult and tough challenge" in his Shanghai Masters title defense which begins against Germany’s 49th-ranked Daniel Altmaier, who triumphed in five sets in their latest meeting at Roland Garros in 2023.

The 24-year-old Italian defeated teenager Learner Tien to clinch his 21st ATP title in Beijing. Within hours of his triumph, he travelled south to Shanghai.

“I have only one practice session to get ready, but let’s see,” Sinner was quoted by ATP as saying. “It’s going to be a very, very difficult and tough challenge, especially the first (match)... You never know what’s going to happen.”

The Shanghai Masters will be missing World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who pulled out citing "physical issues". That leaves four-time Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic as the biggest obstacle to Sinner’s repeat bid.

Last year, Sinner memorably beat Djokovic in the final to lift the Shanghai trophy, marking one of the biggest victories of his career. Yet the Italian, who has confirmed he will only have one practice session before his opening match, is focused from the outset.

After his US Open final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, which also cost him his World No. 1 spot. , Sinner hinted at subtle changes in his game. Those tweaks, he says, are beginning to pay off, but he remains hungry for more.

“I'm not the only one who is changing,” Sinner said in his pre-tournament press conference in Shanghai. “If you ask every player, every player is changing stuff and trying to get better. Whatever we try to do, it's not crazy steps, just trying to adjust a couple of things, trying to get better as a player, like everyone else does. Certain shots that worked slightly better than the months before, certain shots we can still improve.

”But it's also normal, and I'm just looking forward to having as many matches as possible in every tournament. This gives me the chance to try as many things as possible. So, let's see, but we are quite happy with the work we are doing.”

--IANS

hs/bc

LATEST NEWS

Bipasha Basu’s 2-year-old daughter sings "Jai Ganesh Deva" in her cute baby language

Bipasha Basu’s 2-year-old daughter sings "Jai Ganesh Deva" in her cute baby language

India gets 249 applications under electronics component scheme: IT Ministry

India gets 249 applications under electronics component scheme: IT Ministry

Kangana Ranaut speaks on the importance of khadi on Gandhi Jayanti

Kangana Ranaut speaks on the importance of khadi on Gandhi Jayanti

Why mental health must become a national priority? 

Why mental health must become a national priority?

UP Yoddhas gear up for top-table test against Dabang Delhi in Chennai

PKL 12: UP Yoddhas gear up for top-table test against Dabang Delhi in Chennai

BB 19: Zeishan Quadri gets angry at audience: "Tum Mera Ghar Chalate Ho Kya?"

BB 19: Zeishan Quadri gets angry at audience: "Tum Mera Ghar Chalate Ho Kya?"

Vicky Jain to Ankita Lokhande: Blessed to have a wife like you

Vicky Jain to Ankita Lokhande: Blessed to have a wife like you

Nia Sharma experiences Dhunuchi Naach for the first time, calls it ‘absolute excitement’

Nia Sharma experiences Dhunuchi Naach for the first time, calls it ‘absolute excitement’

Rukmini Vasanth calls 'Kantara: Chapter 1' a life-changing journey in emotional post

Rukmini Vasanth calls 'Kantara: Chapter 1' a life-changing journey in emotional post

PoK crisis: Govt invites protesters for talks; Pakistani establishment blames 'external forces'

PoK crisis: Govt invites protesters for talks; Pakistani establishment blames 'external forces'