Concerns over security, integrity raise doubts over Bangladesh Premier League ahead of kick-off: Report

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) The death of a key figure in last year's political uprising and cancellation of the opening ceremony in Dhaka over political unrest have raised doubts over the next season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). As franchises ramp up preparations, questions continue to swirl around the tournament’s ability to start on schedule amid political unrest and security concerns across Bangladesh, a news report said on Monday.

Though the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains firm in its assertion that the BPL T20 will begin on December 26 in Sylhet, doubts have risen over the event because of the volatile law-and-order situation following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key activist linked to last year’s political uprising, Telecom Asia Sport said in its report.

The incident reignited fears that large-scale sporting events could face disruption.

The report said that the BPL Governing Council had initially announced an opening ceremony in Dhaka on December 24, but the plan was later shelved due to security considerations. The postponement amplified speculation over whether the tournament itself could proceed smoothly.

Despite this, franchises began training camps in Dhaka and Sylhet from December 20, a move that officials say reflects growing confidence that the situation is stabilising.

"I think there is no uncertainty regarding BPL, and we are optimistic that it will start on time. The fact that franchises have started full preparation suggests that the law-and-order situation is now under control," a senior BPL official told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) on Monday.

According to the BCB, constant coordination with law-enforcement agencies has been central to risk management ahead of the tournament. "We are in continuous discussion with the agencies. They have said there is no problem. Everything is ready, including the grounds, to host the tournament," the official added.

Players and coaching staff across franchises have echoed similar optimism, proceeding with logistical planning and training schedules for what remains Bangladesh’s only franchise-based T20 league.

Beyond security, the BPL also faces an integrity crisis that threatens its long-term credibility.

On December 21, BCB Integrity Chief Alex Marshall met senior officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to finalise anti-corruption measures for the upcoming season. Marshall, the independent chair of the BCB’s newly formed Integrity Unit, held discussions with CID chief Sibgat Ullah to map enforcement strategies during the tournament, the report said.

"It was a very fruitful meeting where several issues were discussed to ensure a successful BPL. Organisers are keen to deliver a clean tournament, especially after fixing allegations damaged the league’s reputation and the country’s image," a senior official close to the developments told Telecom Asia Sport.

The urgency around integrity reforms follows a damaging previous edition of the BPL, which was marred by widespread match-fixing allegations. Acting on a 900-page investigation report, Marshall barred nine cricketers from participating in the BPL auction, sending a strong message ahead of the new season.

The move underscores the high stakes for BCB: another controversy could significantly undermine sponsor confidence, broadcaster interest, and the league’s standing in global T20 cricket.

This season’s BPL is not just about cricket. It is a test of governance, security preparedness, and institutional credibility. Any disruption, on or off the field, could have long-term consequences for Bangladesh’s flagship T20 product.

For now, the board is projecting calm and control. But as the countdown to December 26 continues, the BPL stands at a defining moment, one that could either restore confidence or deepen the challenges facing Bangladesh cricket.

--IANS

bsk/