Committed to 'Ease of Justice': PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, highlighted the Union government's commitment to ensure "Ease of Justice", calling it an indispensable prerequisite for delivering "Ease of doing Business" and "Ease of Living".

Inaugurating the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "In the past three years, the legal aid system supported by the government has helped in resolving eight lakh cases through Lok Adalats and pre-litigation stage."

He stressed on the need to increase legal awareness among citizens and infusion of technology in the judicial system for empowerment.

"The language of justice should be such that it should be easy for public to understand," he said, adding that this is the key to better understanding and reduction in litigation.

He said that justice should be accessible and timely.

"Justice should reach all without considering their social and economic background. Only when this happens, will the foundation of social justice be strengthened."

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai described legal aid an act of nation building.

"An act of legal aid is an act of nation building," he said.

The CJI added that the legal aid movement is aimed at realising the dream of B.R. Ambedkar to transform lives.

"The aim of the legal aid movement is to give voice and dignity to those unheard," he said.

Earlier, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "I would especially like to appeal to the youth to view justice delivery not merely as a formal duty but as a citizen-centric service. In this direction, under the guidance of the Prime Minister and in line with the 'Digital India' vision, the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice is using digital platforms to ensure access to justice for all."

He noted that it was the result of the farsighted vision of our Constitution makers that Article 39A was included in the Constitution, providing for free legal aid.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that, in its three-decade journey, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has played a vital role in extending legal aid and services to those in need," he said.

During the event, the Prime Minister launched a Community Mediation Training Module prepared by the NALSA.

The two-day conference, organised by NALSA, will deliberate on key aspects of the legal services infrastructure, including the legal aid counselling system, panel lawyers, paralegal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats, and financial management of legal services institutions.

In 1987, the Parliament enacted the Legal Services Authorities Act, which came into force on November 9, 1995.

The Act was established to create a nationwide, uniform network for providing free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of society on the basis of equal opportunity.

The NALSA was constituted under this Act to monitor and evaluate the implementation of legal aid programmes, as well as to lay down policies and principles for making legal services available under the law.

In every state, a State Legal Services Authority has been constituted to implement the policies and directions of NALSA, provide free legal assistance to citizens, and conduct Lok Adalats.

The State Legal Services Authority is headed by the Chief Justice of the respective High Court, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

The senior-most judge of the High Court is nominated as the Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority.

