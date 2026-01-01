Committed to Aravali mountain range conservation: Haryana Minister

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (IANS) Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday said the government is committed to the conservation of the Aravali mountain range.

With this objective, the government is implementing the Haryana Aravali Green Wall Project, which focuses on addressing major environmental challenges such as desertification, land degradation, and drought. A detailed action plan has been prepared to implement this project by 2030.

Expressing gratitude to the Central government, he said Haryana is getting the opportunity to host this important event at the IUCN Pavilion is a matter of pride for the state.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, landmark initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ have been launched, which have transformed environmental conservation into a mass movement.

These initiatives are inspiring people at the global, national, and local levels to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the government has launched innovative initiatives such as Oxy Van, Pran Vayu Devta Yojana, and Van Mitra Yojana to promote community participation. These schemes will prove to be a strong pillar in the direction of Aravali conservation.

The Forest Minister said a proposal has been prepared to provide an annual honorarium to farmers for the conservation of native tree species such as 'Jati' and 'Roheda' in the southern Haryana regions of Mahendragarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Charkhi Dadri, Badhra, and Loharu, on the lines of the Pran Vayu Devta Yojana. This initiative aims to maintain greenery in the Aravali region and directly involve local communities in conservation efforts.

Rao Narbir Singh said the Aravali mountain range holds immense ecological significance for Haryana. It acts as a natural barrier against desertification and is a vital source of biodiversity, water security, and climate balance.

The Aravali plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge, improvement of air quality, mitigation of climate change impacts, and supporting livelihoods in arid and semi-arid regions.

He said the Aravali range is globally recognised as a landscape of cultural and historical significance, symbolising the deep relationship between humans and nature.

The Forest Minister said through the Aravali Green Wall Project, Haryana is committed to cooperation with all Aravali states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi.

Projects such as the Gurugram Aravali Biodiversity Park are successful models of ecosystem restoration and have been declared India’s first OECM (Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measure), validating IUCN’s global guidelines.

Rao Narbir Singh said that Haryana welcomes the new definition of the Aravali mountain range given by the Supreme Court. He said the government has prepared a proposal to conserve nearly 90 per cent of the Aravali area.

The government aims to create green employment, enhance public participation, and strengthen biodiversity conservation and environmentally friendly resource management in the Aravali region.

--IANS

vg/dan