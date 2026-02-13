‘Commitment to sports and Nation above all’: IOA president Usha reaches Milan for Winter Olympics

February 13, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

‘Commitment to sports and Nation above all’: IOA president PT Usha reaches Milan for Winter Olympics

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Arriving in Milan with deep personal sorrow, the Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Friday reaffirmed that serving the nation and the Olympic Movement is her top priority.

V. Srinivasan, the husband of Rajya Sabha MP, died in the early hours of January 30 at the age of 64. Srinivasan collapsed at his residence in Payyoli in Kerala's Kozhikode district and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead, family sources said, adding that he felt uneasy around midnight, and despite being taken to the nearby hospital, he breathed his last.

Usha stated that her dedication to Indian sport is stronger than any challenges she faces. She aims to strengthen India’s global sporting vision and boost the development of athletes in all disciplines.

“Reached Milan after a devastating personal loss! When your commitment to sports and your country takes precedence, nothing can stop you. As IOA President, I'm here to strengthen India towards the Olympic Movement and further the growth of Indian sports,” PT Usha posted on X.

Usha is in Milan for the Winter Olympics 2026. The 25th edition of the Games will take place in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo — the venue of the 1956 Olympics — and other cities in Italy. India’s cross-country skier Stanzin Lundup is set to compete in the Winter Olympics 2026 in Italy.

Lundup is one of only two Indian athletes at the Winter Games. The Sports Ministry approved his participation at no cost to the government. This follows the IOA’s statement that he could not be replaced by Manjeet, despite a Delhi High Court order. Lundup’s event is scheduled on Friday at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium.

Earlier, a delegation from the International Olympic Academy (IOA), led by Dr. Makis Asimakopoulos, Director, and Alexandra Karaiskou, Head of NOAS/NOCs Relations, held an official meeting with Usha after the reactivation of the National Olympic Academy (NOA).

NOA serves as India's main hub for Olympic education, research, and dialogue. In addition to its academic and institutional functions, the NOA will collaborate directly with athletes to support their educational requirements, personal growth, leadership development, and comprehension of the Olympic movement, all alongside their athletic careers.

