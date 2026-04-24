COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi inducted into International Hall of Fame at US Army War College

Washington, April 24 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi was inducted into the International Hall of Fame at the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, United States, marking a significant recognition of his military career and leadership, said the Indian Army on Friday.

He becomes the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V.K. Singh and General Bikram Singh.

In a post on X, the Indian Army stated, “ General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh.”

“The COAS addressed the faculty and international student officers on leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics. A USAWC Distinguished Fellow himself, General Upendra Dwivedi is an alumnus of the prestigious college and toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements, including panel discussions, reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars program and interacting with distinguished members of the institution,” it added.

During his visit, General Dwivedi also engaged with faculty and international officers, delivering lectures on leadership, professional military education, and evolving global security challenges. As a Distinguished Fellow of the USAWC and alumnus of the institution, he also toured key facilities and took part in academic discussions, including reviewing advanced research projects and interacting with scholars and faculty members.

Earlier this week, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted General Dwivedi at India House ahead of his official engagements in Washington. The Indian Embassy noted that his visit follows recent trips by the Chiefs of the Naval and Air Staff, underscoring continued high-level military exchanges between India and the United States.

The embassy described defence cooperation as a key pillar of the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, stating that such engagements are expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and support a shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, General Dwivedi was accorded a formal Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter in Hawaii during his visit to US Army Pacific. He also held detailed discussions with General Ronald P. Clark and other senior US military officials, focusing on strengthening defence cooperation and advancing shared strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

--IANS

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