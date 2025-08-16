August 16, 2025 4:51 PM हिंदी

CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami; calls for preservation of Sanatan Dharma

CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami, calls for preservation of Sanatan Dharma

Mathura, Aug 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Mathura, the birthplace of Shri Krishna, on the occasion of Janmashtami and extended greetings to devotees from across the country and abroad.

Emphasising the need to preserve Sanatan Dharma while ensuring modern development, the Chief Minister urged people to follow the path shown by Lord Krishna and work for 'Lok Mangal (welfare of the people)' and 'Rashtra Mangal (welfare of the nation)'.

Before addressing devotees at Bhagwat Bhawan, CM Yogi offered prayers at Thakur Keshavdev and Mata Yogmaya temples and worshipped at the sanctum sanctorum.

The premises reverberated with chants of “Vrindavan Bihari Lal” and “Jai Shri Radhe” as he joined the gathering in raising slogans.

Greeting devotees on the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, he described Brajbhoomi as the land of divine 'leelas' of the deity and said it was the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that several incarnations of Lord Vishnu took place here.

“From Ayodhya to Mathura, these sacred places are symbols of our spiritual heritage,” he said.

CM Yogi highlighted his government’s initiatives to re-establish Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev, Govardhan, and Radha Kund as major pilgrimage centres. He cited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as examples of how Uttar Pradesh is setting “a new paradigm of spiritual heritage and modern development.”

He also spoke about the government’s commitment to cow protection, calling Gau Mata a symbol of Sanatan Dharma. He said farmers rearing cows are being given Rs 1,500 per month, and over 16 lakh cows are currently under protection.

Urging people to remain vigilant against divisive tendencies in the name of caste, region, or language, he stressed the need to respect soldiers guarding the nation’s borders and uphold social unity.

He also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panch Pran” vision -- eliminating elements of slavery, embracing swadeshi, preserving heritage, respecting soldiers, and strengthening social harmony.

He praised the work of Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad for developing the Braj region and said it was the collective responsibility of society to connect India’s 5,000-year-old spiritual legacy with modern growth.

“Symbols of Sanatan Dharma like Ganga, Yamuna, Gau Mata, Gayatri and our pilgrimages are our identity -- it is our duty to protect them,” he said, before joining devotees in chanting slogans including “Shri Keshav Dev Maharaj ki Jai,” “Shri Krishna Kanhaiya ki Jai,” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

--IANS

skp/rad

LATEST NEWS

Aditi Rao Hydari shares pictures from’ the most warm 3 days’ at IFFM 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari shares pictures from’ the most warm 3 days’ at IFFM 2025

Ram Gopal Varma hits back at the dog lovers upset over Supreme Court's decision

Ram Gopal Varma hits back at the dog lovers upset over Supreme Court's decision

Chennai Super Kings denies Ashwin’s claims on Dewald Brevis' signing fee as replacement player for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Photo credit: IANS File Photo

CSK denies Ashwin’s claims on Brevis' signing fee as replacement player for IPL 2025

BJP’s Rahul-Jinnah analogy over NCERT module blaming Congress for partition

BJP’s Rahul-Jinnah analogy over NCERT module blaming Congress for Partition

CEC Gyanesh Kumar to address his first presser amid opposition heat over Bihar SIR

CEC Gyanesh Kumar to address his first presser amid opposition heat over Bihar SIR

Foreign Secretary Misri on two-day Nepal visit from Sunday

Foreign Secretary Misri on two-day Nepal visit from Sunday

USA seal final spot for 2026 ICC U19 Men's World Cup (Credit: ICC/X)

USA seal final spot for 2026 ICC U19 Men's World Cup

Easing US-Russia relations, S&P rating for India to influence FIIs' behaviour: Analyst

Easing US-Russia tensions, S&P rating booster for India to influence FII sentiments

Genes, binge drinking, stress behind surging heart-related deaths in young adults

Genes, binge drinking, stress behind surging heart-related deaths in young adults

India’s semiconductor market to touch $110 billion by 2030: Report

India’s semiconductor market to touch $110 billion by 2030, create skilled jobs