CM Yogi leads flood relief drive, mobilises ministers across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Aug 3 (IANS) As floodwaters continue to disrupt life across large swathes of Uttar Pradesh, the state government has intensified its relief and rescue operations under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Acting on his instructions, ministers have fanned out across the worst-hit districts, personally inspecting camps, interacting with victims, and ensuring that aid reaches every affected household with speed and sensitivity.

The Chief Minister has reiterated that this is a time for empathy and unwavering public service. He has emphasised that no effort will be spared to protect lives and restore normalcy.

His directive—“Government to Every Victim”—has become the guiding principle for the on-going operations, which are being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Provincial Armed Constabulary in close coordination with district administrations.

Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh visited Jalaun and Hamirpur on Sunday morning, where he toured submerged areas and inspected relief camps.

He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water, food, electricity, medical care, and sanitation.

In Prayagraj, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ reviewed the flood situation by boat, distributed aid, and directed officials to accelerate rescue efforts and reinforce camp infrastructure.

Minister of State Dharmveer Prajapati reached flood-hit villages in Etawah, navigating submerged zones by boat to engage directly with residents.

He assessed the availability of food, water, medicines, and fodder for livestock, stressing the need for transparency and timeliness in all relief measures.

In Ballia, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ surveyed embankments along the Ganga, reviewed boat readiness and health services, and ordered round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable areas.

Sanjay Gangwar, Minister of State, visited camps in Jalaun, distributed essential supplies, and instructed medical teams to remain alert against waterborne diseases.

He emphasized that every concern raised by victims must be addressed without delay.

In Varanasi, MLA and former Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari personally delivered relief materials to families in Konia and Rajghat, reaching them by boat and on foot.

Each household received food grains, tarpaulins, sanitary items, and other essentials.

He directed officials to maintain a steady supply of milk, fruits, and tea in camps and asked local police to patrol regularly to prevent theft.

According to official data, floods have affected over 84,000 people across 402 villages in 37 tehsils.

Seventeen districts—including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur—are currently grappling with high water levels and displacement.

More than 900 flood shelters are operational, housing over 11,000 displaced individuals. Relief efforts include the distribution of over 76,000 lunch packets, 6,500 food kits, and the deployment of 757 health teams.

Nearly 500 boats and motorboats are being used to reach stranded populations, while embankments and flood posts are under constant surveillance.

Chief Minister Yogi has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee operations in the most affected districts.

He has instructed district magistrates, superintendents of police, and chief medical officers to remain on-site and ensure 24×7 monitoring.

The government has also prioritised livestock safety, relocation of animals, and veterinary care.

Aid for farmers affected by crop loss and land erosion is being processed within 24 hours, with strict instructions to maintain quality and transparency in distribution.

As rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna continue to flow above danger marks in several districts, the state’s response remains focused on urgency, compassion, and accountability.

The coming days will test the resilience of both the administration and the people, but the government has vowed to stand firmly with every citizen in this hour of need.

