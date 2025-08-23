August 23, 2025 8:09 PM हिंदी

CM Yogi Adityanath to attend state-level ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ event in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 23 (IANS) In a bid to integrate the 'Vimukt Jati' community, which has faced historical marginalisation, into the mainstream, the Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate 'Vimukt Jati Diwas' on August 31 in Lucknow, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present as the chief guest at the grand state-level event, to be held at Bhagidari Bhawan in Gomtinagar, Lucknow.

Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Aseem Arun, in the statement, said that members of the Vimukt Jati community from across Uttar Pradesh will participate in the upcoming event, which will serve as a symbol of social inclusion and empowerment.

He recalled that on August 31, 1952, the Government of India abolished the draconian Criminal Tribes Act of 1871, a colonial-era law that had unjustly branded several communities as criminals and stripped them of their basic rights. The day holds historic significance and is now being marked to honour the struggles and resilience of these communities.

Arun said that the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the day as 'Vimukt Jati Diwas', giving these communities respect and a new identity.

He added that under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the state government has prioritised inclusive development, launching multiple welfare schemes for the upliftment of the Vimukt Jati community in the areas of education, healthcare, and employment.

To promote self-reliance, the government is also allotting land on lease to members of the community.

The Social Welfare Department is running programmes that are helping Vimukt Jatis access educational opportunities, job-oriented training, and entrepreneurial support. Expansion of healthcare facilities and housing schemes is also underway to improve their standard of living.

The minister emphasised that the government aims not only to empower these communities economically but also to ensure that their children gain access to higher education and even enter administrative services, thus achieving true integration into mainstream society.

He said that celebrating ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ will not only promote social harmony but also reflect the government's sensitivity and strong commitment to uplifting those historically pushed to the margins.

--IANS

brt/pgh

