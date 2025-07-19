Delhi CM Gupta visits hometown Jind; recalls early struggles and resistance from her mother

Haryana, July 19 (IANS) On her birthday on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited her native village Nandgarh in Jind district, marking her first visit home after assuming the top post.

In an emotionally charged address, CM Gupta shared stories from her early life, recounting the hurdles she faced during her political journey, especially resistance from her own family.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the event, along with members of the Gupta family and local residents. A large crowd gathered to welcome CM Gupta on her birthday, celebrating the rise of one of their own to the chief ministerial post.

Speaking to the gathering, Gupta recalled, "When I contested my first college election, my mother was extremely upset. She would say – 'you’ll ruin your future, who will marry you.'” However, she added, her father and uncle always supported her decision to enter public life.

“Despite the scoldings, my mother never let me go hungry. She would iron my clothes and support me in her own silent ways.” Gupta said.

She added that she contested eight elections in her journey — two in university, municipal elections, and three Assembly elections. She credited her success to her family’s support and the love she received from her community.

“People from my hometown even came to Delhi during my campaigns to help me. Haryana stood by me every time,” she said.

Paying tribute to CM Saini, Gupta said it was a matter of pride that someone from a humble background could rise to lead Haryana. “He even worked as a computer operator. Like him, I too come from a simple family with no political background,” she said, adding that it was only possible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“BJP has proved that there’s no place for dynastic politics in our party. Women like me have found true empowerment under PM Modi,” she noted.

She also thanked CM Saini for the development work undertaken in her village and recalled how he had personally invited her to return to her village on her birthday, promising a warm welcome.

--IANS

sas/rad