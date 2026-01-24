CM Rekha Gupta to lead her maiden R-Day celebration organised by Delhi govt tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will take her maiden Republic Day salute at a parade planned by the Delhi government at the Chhatrasal Stadium here on Saturday, an official said.

Apart from unfurling the National Flag and addressing the audience, CM Gupta is expected to inspect a guard of honour and travel in an open SUV to greet the people present at the stadium.

In 2025, the state-level function to celebrate the Republic Day was led by former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP lost power in Delhi in February 2025, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta taking oath as the new Chief Minister.

"As part of 77th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi this year, the illuminated Assembly premises will be thrown open to the general public visitors on Saturday and January 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.," a statement said.

Citizens will be able to tour the 115-year-old historic building and see important heritage sites within the Assembly premises.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, a performance of patriotic tunes will be presented by a renowned band, accompanied by vibrant cultural presentations by the Sahitya Kala Academy on both days.

"The Vidhan Sabha building will be specially illuminated in Tricolour in the evening, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere for visitors," a statement added.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged the people of Delhi to visit the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha and celebrate Republic Day in a true spirit of patriotism.

He said that the Republic Day is a proud reminder of India's constitutional journey and democratic ideals, and visiting the Assembly on this occasion would allow citizens to feel more deeply connected to the nation's values and heritage.

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat told that the citizens will have the opportunity to witness the Republic Day celebrations in person, experience the charm and grandeur of the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha building, explore its architectural heritage, and learn about its pivotal role in the democratic governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

On the occasion of Republic Day, no prior registration will be required to visit the Assembly complex.

On both days, visitors will be allowed entry after a security check by showing a valid ID Proof.

