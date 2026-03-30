CM Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council

Patna, March 30 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday resigned from his membership in the Legislative Council, fulfilling the constitutional requirement ahead of assuming office as a Rajya Sabha member.

Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and received his election certificate the same day, is scheduled to formally take oath on April 10.

As per constitutional provisions, an individual elected to Parliament must resign from their existing legislative position within 14 days, failing which their new membership stands cancelled.

In compliance with this mandate, he submitted his resignation on March 30. The resignation letter was submitted by MLC Sanjay Gandhi on behalf of Nitish Kumar.

This resignation also marks the end of Nitish Kumar’s long association with the Bihar Legislative Council.

He first became a member in 2006 and went on to serve four consecutive terms -- 2006-2012, 2012-2018, 2018-2024, and 2024 onwards -- before stepping down.

Since assuming office as Chief Minister in November 2005, Nitish Kumar has consistently held his position through membership in the Legislative Council, rather than contesting Assembly elections.

Although he was earlier elected as an MLA from Harnaut in 1985 and also served as a member in the Lok Sabha, his tenure as Chief Minister has largely been anchored in the Upper House of the state legislature.

With his upcoming entry into the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar is set to achieve a rare political milestone -- having been a member of all four legislative bodies: the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha, Legislative Council, and now the Rajya Sabha.

This is being seen as a unique distinction in his long political career.

Following his resignation from the Legislative Council, constitutional norms also necessitate that he step down as Chief Minister. However, provisions allow him to continue in the role for up to six months without being a member of either House of the state legislature.

Within this period, he must secure membership again or opt for an alternative political course.

Nitish Kumar’s transition to the Rajya Sabha marks the beginning of a new chapter in his political journey, which began in 1985.

His formal induction into the Upper House on April 10 is expected to further shape Bihar’s political landscape in the coming months.

--IANS

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