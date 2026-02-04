CM Mamata Banerjee reaches SC for Bengal SIR hearing

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reached the Supreme Court for the case hearing of a petition challenging the validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in the poll-bound state.

She has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of political bias and adopting an authoritarian approach in conducting the SIR.

Heavy security has been deployed near the entrance gate of the Supreme Court, as the hearing into SIR is set to begin soon.

A post by Trinamool Congress on the party's official social media handle has triggered speculation on the possibility of the Chief Minister presenting her arguments in the apex court.

As per the causelist uploaded on the website of the apex court, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Panchol will take up the matter for hearing on February 4.

Chief Minister Banerjee had filed her petition before the apex court, questioning the legality of the SIR process and alleging that the manner in which it is being conducted could lead to the disenfranchisement of lakhs of voters, particularly those belonging to marginalised sections of society.

In her plea, the West Bengal Chief Minister accused the ECI of acting with political intent and claimed that a constitutional authority, from which impartiality and protection of democratic values are expected, has reached a stage that is "extremely worrying for any democratic society".

The tentative time of the hearing in the matter is after 11 a.m.

The petition had been filed against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, and the matter will be heard at the three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi.

In the social media post by Trinamool Congress, a woman sporting a white and blue saree (a typical signature dress of the Chief Minister) and the advocate's gown is seen climbing up the stairs of the apex court. The caption of the picture reads -- "People's Advocate Vs Devil's Advocate. Historic. Smt. Mamata Banerjee to challenge SIR in the Supreme Court."

Speculations on whether the Chief Minister will herself argue the matter or not surfaced as none within Trinamool Congress is confirming that possibility, although party leaders have confirmed her presence at the apex court's bench of the CJI during the hearing.

Party leaders have also confirmed that a security gate pass has been issued by the apex court authorities for the Chief Minister. To recall, recently, while delivering her address at a state government programme, the Chief Minister herself spelt out the possibility of herself arguing the matter at the apex court.

However, at the same time, she also said that she will be appearing not as a counsel but as a common citizen.

Currently, two petitions are pending hearing at the apex court. One petition has been filed by Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra and the party's Rajya Sabha members Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen on behalf of Trinamool Congress. Another petition has been filed by the Chief Minister herself.

In her petition, Mamata Banerjee has accused the ECI of political bias and of adopting an authoritarian approach while conducting the SIR.

She has also claimed in the petition that the constitutional institution from which "impartiality and the protection of democratic values ​​were expected" has now reached a level which is "extremely worrying" for any democratic society.

Mamata Banerjee has sought the apex court's intervention in the matter and wants it to give necessary directions to the ECI.

