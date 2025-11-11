Odisha CM orders heightened security after Delhi blast

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of several civilians in the deadly explosion that occurred in Delhi this evening and directed the state police to remain on high alert and tighten security measures in major cities and sensitive locations across the state.

Condemning the incident in the strongest terms, Chief Minister Majhi said that India has never tolerated such inhuman acts and will never do so in the future.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Government will surely bring the culprits to justice by ensuring proper investigation into the incident,” said the Chief Minister.

According to a statement released by CM’s Office, CM Majhi called the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha Police and instructed him to put in place extensive security arrangements across the state.

The Chief Minister advised the Odisha Police to remain fully alert, in view of the major festivals, especially the ongoing famous Bali Yatra festival in Cuttack and other places of the state.

He also instructed that security measures be further tightened in all major cities and sensitive locations across the state. The Odisha Police have intensified security arrangements at important and sensitive locations, including the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Hirakud Dam, railway stations, and other key public places across the state.

Speaking to media persons, the Superintendent of Police of Puri district, Prateek Singh, said that all the officials of the district police have been instructed to remain alert.

He said that discussions were held with the coast guard to keep watch on the coastal security.

Singh also informed that the anti-sabotage and bomb disposal teams have already reached the temple. They have been instructed to thoroughly sanitise the surroundings of the 12th-century shrine and remove any suspicious vehicles or persons found near the Jagannath Temple.

The Puri SP also appealed to the people to inform the police immediately after coming across any suspicious item.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate police have started blocking and checking at important locations, like Bhubaneswar Railway stations, Hotels, etc.

--IANS

gyan/dan