CM Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, says 'until women progress, nation's problems can't be solved'

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana', under which eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Chief Minister distributed approval and verification letters to thousands of women beneficiaries and formally initiated the process for transferring the monthly assistance into their bank accounts.

Extending her greetings to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana had now reached the doorsteps of women across the national capital.

"This Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, which has reached the doorsteps of all my sisters across Delhi today -- for this, while expressing my deepest gratitude from the bottom of my heart to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to that mother, and to all of you, I wish you all the very best for your future," CM Gupta said.

The Chief Minister said the scheme had received a significant response since its launch earlier this month, with more than nine lakh women registering to avail its benefits.

"We launched this scheme on August 1; since then, 9,22,000 sisters have registered their names under this scheme. Today, under this Rs 2,500 monthly Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, we have officially handed over verification and approval certificates to the first 2,500 sisters, who are the initial beneficiaries to receive the benefits of this scheme," she said.

CM Gupta emphasised that empowering women was essential for the overall development of the country and said the progress of a household and the nation was closely linked to the progress of its women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always emphasises that if we want to take the country forward, we must empower our women and sisters. Until the woman of a household progresses, prospers, and has her challenges resolved, the nation's problems cannot be solved," the Chief Minister added.

Beneficiaries expressed happiness over the financial support and described the scheme as a step towards greater independence for homemakers. They welcomed the initiative and said the monthly assistance would provide them with much-needed financial support.

One beneficiary expressed her happiness over being included in the scheme and said, "I am very happy. Thank you very much. This has provided me with a huge financial boost before Raksha Bandhan."

Another beneficiary described the scheme as a "symbol of women's freedom" and said, "August 15 and January 26 have now arrived for homemakers. Until now, only the breadwinners were free; now we are also free. This will provide us with significant financial support."

Speaking to IANS during the event, BJP MLA Anil Goyal said the launch marked the fulfilment of a promise made by the BJP during the Delhi Assembly election campaign. He said the financial assistance would now be transferred directly into the accounts of eligible women.

"Today, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave certificates to thousands of women, and now a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 will be sent through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This was the 'Modi Guarantee' given during the elections, when the government was being formed in Delhi, and today that guarantee is being fulfilled. This proves that there is no difference between the BJP's words and actions," Goyal said.

The Delhi government had announced the scheme with the objective of providing financial assistance to eligible women and strengthening their economic independence.

--IANS

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