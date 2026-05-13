CM Fadnavis orders cancellation of foreign tours of ministers, bureaucrats

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) In a move towards administrative austerity, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday entered ‘action mode’, ordering the immediate cancellation of previously approved foreign tours for state ministers and high-ranking civil servants.

Based on the CM’s directives, previously approved foreign tours for ministers and bureaucrats have been suspended, and international collaborations will be handled via virtual platforms to reduce government spending and support the national fuel-saving campaign.

The government sources said the state administration has issued instructions to stall all upcoming international visits intended for administrative work or study tours. The primary objective behind this sudden crackdown is to reduce the burden on the state exchequer and send a strong message of fiscal discipline and austerity to the public.

To ensure that governance remains uninterrupted, the government has directed that all essential international agreements, meetings, and consultations be conducted via video conferencing. This shift is expected to save millions of rupees in airfare, accommodation, and related travel expenses.

Responding to the call for restraint, State Minister Shambhuraj Desai (Minister for Tourism, Mining, and Women & Child Development) took the lead by cancelling his planned tour of London and Paris. While the trip was reportedly a personal family vacation planned three months in advance, Minister Desai opted to cancel it to align with the national sentiment of fuel conservation and foreign exchange saving. "Country first" was the underlying sentiment echoed in his decision, which has been widely lauded in political circles.

Following PM Modi’s call for austerity, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly also saw a mass cancellation of a planned study tour to Japan by MLAs, as confirmed by Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The state government also decided to go for digital communication (video conferencing) for international dialogues, marking a strategic shift in how "study tours" are conducted, prioritising technology over expensive physical travel.

The government’s move comes after PM Modi urged leaders and officials to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and expenditures to conserve foreign exchange amid global economic uncertainties and the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has impacted fuel prices and international stability.

--IANS

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