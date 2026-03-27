CM Dhami meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Centre’s support in Uttarakhand's development

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national Capital and invited him to visit Devbhoomi-Uttarakhand, while expressing gratitude for the Centre’s continued support in its development journey.

Describing the meeting as a courtesy call, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the Centre’s guidance and assistance, stating that Uttarakhand is achieving new milestones of progress with sustained support from the Union government.

The Chief Minister conveyed special thanks for multiple Central initiatives and approvals, including Rs 500 crore assistance for the Haridwar Kumbh 2027, feasibility studies under river-linking projects by the National Water Development Agency, and Rs 100 crore for development of Chaurasi Kutiya in Rajaji National Park. He also acknowledged support for the Naini-Saini airstrip MoU in Pithoragarh and safe helicopter services during the Char Dham Yatra.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Dhami thanked the Prime Minister for approvals related to undergrounding of electric lines in Rishikesh, Champawat bypass, Dehradun Ring Road, and the Dehradun-Mussoorie road project.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on progress made following his earlier suggestions, noting efforts to position Uttarakhand as a global wedding destination.

He said locations such as Chopta, Duggalbitta, Patwadangar, and the Sharda Corridor are being developed, while Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Triyuginarayan have already gained popularity. A dedicated policy for wedding destinations is also under formulation.

Dhami further highlighted the development of Spiritual Economic Zones in Bel Kedar, Anjanisain (Tehri), and Lohaghat-Shyamalatal. He said winter tourism initiatives have led to a surge in pilgrim footfall, with visits to Adi Kailash increasing from 1,761 in 2022 to over 36,000 in 2025. Adventure tourism activities such as river rafting, paragliding, and kayaking are also being promoted.

Under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, the state is marketing indigenous products through the ‘House of Himalayas’ brand, he added. The Chief Minister also outlined schemes like ‘One District–One Fair’, cluster schools, Bharat Darshan, and Uttarakhand Darshan programmes aimed at boosting tourism, education, and rural livelihoods.

Seeking enhanced connectivity, Dhami requested extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Meerut to Haridwar and Rishikesh. He also sought policy support for setting up defence equipment manufacturing units in the state, proposing industrial hubs in Kotdwar, Haridwar, and Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also proposed the construction of the Delhi–Haldwani Expressway, stating that it would significantly improve connectivity to key industrial areas such as Kashipur and Rudrapur, Pantnagar Airport, and the Jim Corbett National Park, besides strengthening logistics in the hilly terrain.

On rail infrastructure, Dhami called for early inauguration of the Rishikesh–Vyasi section under the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail project, along with a road-cum-rail tunnel on the Tanakpur–Bageshwar line, surveys for a new Bageshwar–Karnaprayag line, doubling of the Haridwar–Dehradun railway line, and a new rail link between Rishikesh and Uttarkashi to facilitate travel to Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Inviting the Prime Minister to the state, Dhami proposed inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies for several major projects, including the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway and Tehri Pumped Storage Plant, as well as expansion of Pantnagar Airport and the Banbasa Land Port project near the India–Nepal border, which is expected to boost trade and regional connectivity.

Highlighting grassroots initiatives, the Chief Minister said over 6,000 homestays have been registered to promote tourism, while a free marketing portal, ‘Uttarastays’, has been launched to connect locals with visitors. In horticulture, Centres of Excellence have been established at Chaubatia in Almora for fruit cultivation, alongside farmer training programmes.

He added that under the Vibrant Village Programme, border villages are being developed by promoting local culture and handicrafts.

Listing achievements, Dhami said the Mukhyamantri Solar Swarojgar Yojana has emerged as a major employment generator, while the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana has supported entrepreneurs through incubation. The Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana is building a digital family database to ensure transparency in welfare delivery.

He also noted that the Agniveer Reservation Rules–2025 provide 10 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in state services, while the Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas Bill–2026 has simplified procedures by repealing over 500 outdated laws, improving ease of doing business across sectors.

During the meeting, Dhami presented PM Modi with a replica of Maa Surkanda Devi temple from Tehri district.

--IANS

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