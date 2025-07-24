Climate change existential threat of planetary proportions, rules UN court

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) In a ground-breaking climate ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the prime judicial organ of the United Nations, on Wednesday ruled what the science “is saying that climate change is an existential threat of planetary proportions”.

Presenting the opinion in The Hague, court’s President Iwasawa Yuji said greenhouse gas emissions are “unequivocally” caused by human activities and acknowledged the “urgent and existential threat” posed by climate change.

“The consequences of climate change are severe and far-reaching. They affect both natural ecosystems and human populations. These consequences underscore the urgent and existential threat posed by climate change,” said Iwasawa.

Before the court’s 15 judges were two fundamental questions that is the obligations of states (nations) in respect of climate change: What are states' obligations under international law to address climate change for present and future generations? And what are the legal consequences under these obligations for states failing to do so? The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the UN, delivers its advisory opinion on the obligations of states in respect of climate change.

In response to the ruling by the ICJ, Mohamed Adow, Director of Nairobi-based think-tank Power Shift Africa, told IANS: “This ruling is a rocket boost for climate justice. The ICJ has confirmed what Africa has long demanded that rich nations must be held accountable for the damage their emissions have caused.

“For a continent like Africa -- least responsible but most affected -- this decision is a lifeline. It strengthens our call for reparations, debt relief, and real climate finance -- not loans that deepen poverty.

“The era of polluters hiding behind vague promises is over. Africa will not be a sacrificial lamb for the excesses of others. The law now backs our moral case. It’s time for rich nations to pay their climate debt and support a just transition powered by Africa’s renewable energy potential.”

The ICJ was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946. The court is composed of 15 judges elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations.

The seat of the court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague in the Netherlands.

--IANS

vg/pgh