‘Clear mandate for good governance’: PM Modi after BJP-led Mahayuti’s decisive win in Zilla Parishad polls

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the people of Maharashtra for once again endorsing the “Bharatiya Janata Party and its Mahayuti” alliance in the recently concluded Zilla Parishad elections.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the results as a clear mandate for good governance and an alliance rooted in the state's rich cultural heritage.

The BJP-led Mahayuti, which includes the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party under Ajit Pawar, secured a decisive win, claiming 552 out of 731 Zilla Parishad seats. The alliance also captured over 1,000 of the 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, according to the State Election Commission.

Within the coalition, the BJP emerged as the largest contributor with 225 seats, followed by the NCP with 165 and Shiv Sena with 162. This performance builds on the alliance's earlier successes in the 2024 Assembly elections as well as recent municipal corporation and municipal council polls held in phases through late 2025 and early 2026.

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep gratitude to the “sisters and brothers of Maharashtra” for their continued support. He emphasised that the verdict reflects a widespread desire across both rural and urban areas for effective administration and development aligned with the state's glorious traditions.

He extended special compliments to every Mahayuti worker who campaigned tirelessly on the ground, highlighting the Maharashtra Government's achievements and the NDA's broader vision for progress and welfare.

The results showed the ruling alliance's dominance in local governance following its strong showing in urban civic bodies, where it won majorities in key municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and others. Voter turnout in the Zilla Parishad polls stood at around 68.28 percent indicating robust participation. This latest triumph reinforces the Mahayuti's momentum in Maharashtra, strengthening its position at the grassroots level.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier noted that the outcome demonstrates public confidence in the alliance's performance across urban, semi-urban and rural regions.

--IANS

sktr/uk