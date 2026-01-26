CJI Justice Surya Kant hosts Indian Women’s Blind Cricket World Champions on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Marking Republic Day with a celebration of sporting excellence and inclusion, Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Surya Kant, hosted the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind for an interaction over lunch at his residence in New Delhi on Monday, honouring their historic victory at the 1st Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2025.

The interaction was hosted in the presence of his wife, Savitha Surya, who warmly welcomed the players and officials, extending gracious hospitality and making the interaction both memorable and deeply personal for the champions.

The interaction recognised the team’s extraordinary dedication and resilience, acknowledging their world title as a landmark achievement for Indian sport and inclusive excellence. Justice Surya Kant commended the players for embodying perseverance, discipline, and the true spirit of the game.

An avid and passionate cricket enthusiast, Justice Surya Kant displayed keen knowledge of the sport, engaging in animated conversations about the game and its legendary figures. He shared insights and memories of cricketing greats of the past in an engaging discussion with Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of Cricket for the Blind in India, reflecting his genuine interest and informed perspective on the sport and its evolution.

Justice Surya Kant also expressed his intention to facilitate a friendly cricket match between the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team and the judges of the Supreme Court in the near future, further strengthening the spirit of camaraderie, visibility, and shared sporting joy.

The warm and dignified engagement underscored the values of equality, opportunity, and inclusion enshrined in the Constitution, making the Republic Day celebration a meaningful tribute to the cricketers who have inspired the nation through courage, commitment, and excellence.

The Indian women’s blind cricket team created history on November 23, 2025, by defeating Nepal in the final of the T20 World Cup held in Colombo and winning the inaugural title.

