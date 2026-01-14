January 14, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

CII urges govt to introduce Green Hydrogen mandates to spur demand

CII urges govt to introduce Green Hydrogen mandates to spur demand

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Confederation of India Industry (CII) on Wednesday urged the government to introduce Green Hydrogen mandates to spur demand and enable a vibrant green hydrogen economy.

Greening mandates backed by incentives should be used to overcome the substantial cost gap between green hydrogen and grey hydrogen, the industry body said.

"The proposed Green Hydrogen Blending could be introduced for sectors like refining, fertiliser and natural gas with cost-offset mechanisms.

The sectors that use grey hydrogen extensively are best positioned to pioneer large-scale demand for green hydrogen," the statement said. Greening mandates could provide certainty to producers, enabling faster cost declines through economies of scale, it added.

The apex industry body called for phased mandates accompanied by cost-offset mechanisms such as carbon credit allocations for emissions saved, cross subsidies, particularly in the fertilizer industry, by offering cheaper natural gas if blended with green hydrogen.

It also called for viability gap funding to reduce the burden on consumers and industry.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General CII, said that India should take the next leap in promoting green technologies after it marked a record-breaking year in its clean energy journey in 2025, with non-fossil fuel installed capacity rising to 266.78 GW.

The surge represented a 22.6 per cent increase over 2024 with 49.12 GW of new non-fossil capacity being added over 217.62 GW in 2024.

CII noted that robust demand will accrue from mandating public procurement in government projects with 10–15 per cent of infrastructure-related materials such as steel, ammonia, and from green hydrogen-based production units.

Mandating green procurement would establish predictable, anchored demand, lower green product prices through scale, the statement said.

The industry body urged a rapid shift to green steel and ammonia in export-oriented sectors to preserve India’s access to premium markets and catalyse domestic green hydrogen demand, thus improving cost-efficiency and value chain maturity.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

India and Cuba reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties

India and Cuba reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties