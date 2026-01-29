CII backs Economic Survey’s growth outlook, urges state to grow into ‘entrepreneurial’ role

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday concurred with the Economic Survey 2025–26's assessment of India’s growth outlook, with the projected growth rate of 6.8–7.2 per cent in FY27 appearing realistic amid global uncertainties.

The industry body forecasted that with moderate level inflation, India is poised for "double digit nominal growth, which should help augment revenues and moderate borrowings, further easing pressures on real interest rate and thus triggering a virtuous cycle.”

CII welcomed upgrading the medium-term potential growth of the Indian economy to 7 per cent up from 6.5 per cent three years ago, adding that such sustained robust growth is a "stand out feature in a fractured world."

Economic Survey 2025–26 offered a pragmatic, professional and well‑articulated assessment of India’s macroeconomic conditions and sets out a clear medium‑term reform and growth agenda aligned with the Viksit Bharat vision, said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

“It is heartening that the Survey underscores the unifying role of state capacity, society, and deregulation in advancing India’s development and strengthening its global influence,” Banerjee said.

CII supported the survey’s call for the state machinery to evolve into an "entrepreneurial" role by building a deeper system‑level institutional capacity and adopting entrepreneurial policymaking.

“CII fully supports the Survey’s articulation that a competitive India must emerge as a global manufacturing hub. Anchored in the Industry’s Next Leap framework, the Survey highlights innovation, skill development, world-class infrastructure and logistics,” it noted.

An Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday said that balance sheets across households, firms and banks are healthier, and public investment continues to support activity. Consumption demand remains resilient, and private investment intentions are improving, it added.

The outlook for the global economy remains dim over the medium-term, with downside risks dominating.

The forthcoming rebasing of the CPI series will also have implications for inflation assessment and warrant careful interpretation of price dynamics, the survey observed.

