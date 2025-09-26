September 26, 2025 11:35 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday showers dad Chunky Panday with flower petals as he turns 63

Chunky Panday showered with flower petals as he turns 63

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday left no stone unturned to make her father Chunky Panday feel special on his 63rd birthday on Friday.

The 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram handle, and dropped a clip of her daddy dear being showered with flowers on his special day. Ananya's feed further showed a clip of a havan being performed on Chunky's birthday.

Not just that, Ananya also dug out some hidden memories from her childhood to wish her father on his birthday. She took to her Instagram and shared a priceless family picture from the days gone by.

The photo had Chunky posing in a crisp white traditional outfit, holding little Rysa in his arms. Bhavana Panday stood right beside him, flaunting a wide smile. A young Ananya was also seen standing in front in the snap captioned, “Happy birthday papa."

In addition to this, Ananya's mom and Chunky's better half, Bhavana Pandey, also reminisced about her early romance with Chunky on his birthday.

Taking to her IG, Bhavana posted a string of nostalgic photos from their courtship days.

First was a slightly blurry photo of Bhavana and Chunky facing the camera with their daughters, Ananya and Rysa, followed by a still of the couple laughing together, offering an insight into their dating era.

In another glimpse of the courtship period, Chunky is seen posing with Bhavana with his hand placed on his waist. The post further captures a few perfect family moments with their daughters.

Sharing the post, Bhavana wrote, “Happy birthday Chunky. I love you."

Work-wise, Ananya will next star in the forthcoming romantic drama "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film marks Ananya's second collaboration with Kartik after the 2018 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Marc Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton in Premier League action this weekend. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

Premier League: Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence (Photo: Raghava Lawrence/X)

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

BCCI to organise inaugural ceremony before Women’s World Cup opener as tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, Assam. Photo credit: IANS

Inaugural ceremony before World Cup opener will be tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA (File image)

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities