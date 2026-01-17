January 17, 2026 12:50 PM हिंदी

Chunky Panday says 'Love You Forever' to wife Bhavana Pandey in a lovely anniversary wish

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday has completed another year of marital bliss with his better half Bhavana Pandey on Saturday.

Commemorating the special day, Chunky penned a lovely anniversary wish for Bhavana on social media, claiming "Love you forever".

The 'Housefull' actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a string of unseen photos of Chunky and Bhavana, along with the caption, "Happy Happy Anniversary @bhavanapandey (red heart emoji) Love You Forever and ever again (Kiss emoji) (sic)."

Talking about their love story, Chunky and Bhavana first met in a nightclub in Delhi back in 1996. Bhavana, who was studying for her final exams at the time, was introduced to Chunky by a friend, and the two connected immediately.

After going through the hardships of a long-distance relationship, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in January 1998. They are blessed with two daughters, Ananya Panday, who is an actress, and Rysa.

Work-wise, Chunky's latest outing, "Rahu Ketu" co-starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, finally reached the cinema halls on Friday.

Chunky, who is seen as Mordecai in the film, treated the netizens with a couple of pictures of his character on social media, piquing the interest of movie buffs.

He took to his official Instagram account and shared some snaps flaunting his long white hair and a beard, shelling out some intense vibes.

The carousel included a close-up shot of Chunky, along with pictures of the actor with co-stars Pulkit and Varun.

The 'De Dana Dan' actor was also seen posing in front of the stunning backdrops, greenery, and cloudy mountains in the post captioned, "Israeli Dhurandhar. Had the best time playing Mordecaei while filming #RahuKetu. I am sure you will enjoy the movie. Releasing today worldwide."

Directed by Vipul Vig and backed by Zee Studios, "Rahu Ketu" also stars Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

