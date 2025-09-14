Chunky Panday is hunting for treasure at ‘breathtaking’ beaches of South Goa

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday is up and about soaking in the sun of Goa. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures and videos from his recent Goa trip.

In the pictures, he can be seen having a great time at the beaches of South Goa with his friend, and luxury real estate mogul Suraj Morajkar. The actor appears in a good mood donning casuals suited for the Goa vibe.

He wrote in the caption, “Beachcombers or Treasure Hunters South Goa and it's Breathtaking Beaches keep calling me Back”.

Last month, Chunky celebrated Friendship Day with his school gang as he took to his Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures from his reunion with his friends from St Andrews.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen having a great time as he shared laughs and some unforgettable moments with his friends.

He wrote in the caption. “ With all my schoolmates, the Andrean Boys. A night of Biryani, Booze and Bull****. Love these guys. St Andrews class of 1978. Thanks Robin K for hosting us”.

Meanwhile, Chunky’s nephew Ahaan Panday has emerged as a Bollywood star with the release of his debut film ‘Saiyaara’. The film witnessed a terrific opening collecting INR 21.5 crore in India. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, opened to a third figure of ‘Saiyaara’ at INR 7.25 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had pushed its release date after witnessing the storm unleashed by ‘Saiyaara’ at the box-office. However, it still couldn’t capitalise on the delayed release.

‘Saiyaara’ has done to this generation what ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ did to the millenials or ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ did to Generation X with its debutants. The film is now available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/