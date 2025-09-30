Christian youth brutally killed in Pakistan amid rise in escalating violence against minorities

Islamabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Another Christian youth was brutally murdered in an attack by a radical Islamist group in Pakistan's Punjab province, underscoring the dangerous reality faced by religious minorities across the country, a leading human rights organisation said on Tuesday.

According to Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), 32-year-old Asif was ambushed near a graveyard in the Daniwal region by seven assailants, including three identified attackers named Azan, Wahab, and Hanan.

The rights body stated that the attackers, believed to be part of a radical group, violently assaulted Asif, repeatedly hitting him in the head with bricks. His cries for help went unheard, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his severe injuries.

“This attack was not just a random act of violence — it was an act of religious hatred, targeting Asif because of his Christian faith and his perceived vulnerability as a member of a marginalised community. And yet, in the aftermath, the government’s response has been inadequate," the VOPM stated.

“While one of the assailants, Wahab, has been arrested, the other perpetrators remain at large. The authorities’ failure to swiftly apprehend all those responsible highlights a troubling pattern of inaction when it comes to protecting religious minorities. The case is a grim reminder of how the government's lack of urgency in addressing sectarian violence has allowed extremism to flourish unchecked, leaving minority communities vulnerable to violence and discrimination,” it added.

The rights body stressed that Asif’s family is not only mourning the loss of a beloved son and brother but also the failure of the system that should have protected him. The VOPM alleged that their pleas for justice are drowned out by a government that has repeatedly failed to take meaningful action against the rising tide of religious extremism.

This tragedy, it said, is a direct result of the Pakistani government’s complacency in curbing hate-driven violence and safeguarding religious minorities.

“If the state continues to turn a blind eye to such atrocities, it sends a clear message that the lives of minorities do not matter. The government’s inaction in cases like these perpetuates a cycle of impunity, leaving those responsible free to continue their campaign of terror," the VOPM noted.

--IANS

scor/as