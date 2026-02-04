Christian Bale spent 6 hours on make-up chair each day to play Frankenstein’s monster in ‘The Bride’

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Christian Bale has shared that he spent six hours in the makeup chair in order to transform into Frankenstein’s monster for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’.

He stars in the reimagining of the 1935 film ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ opposite Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, who plays the title role, reports ‘Variety’.

Buckley spent an hour and a half in the makeup chair for her transformation into the Bride. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I would scream like crazy, every day. Just to (release the) despair, all of that restraint that you have to display when you’re sitting still for that long”.

“I didn’t want to do it driving into work because I thought I might cause a crash. And I didn’t want to do it by myself because I thought everyone would just think I’m going nuts. Oh man, I’m telling you, the whole crew got involved by the end because people would hear us screaming. We would open the doors, and gradually, a bit like the Bride’s revolution, a few people were going, ‘Can we do it too?’ And then by the end, there were like 30 people who would hear us and run to the makeup trailer to be a part of it and scream as well”, he added.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor is well known for his intense physical transformations across his acting career. He went on an all-protein diet to bulk up for ‘American Psycho’, and infamously spent four months shedding 60 pounds so he could weigh 120 pounds for ‘The Mechanist’.

His diet for the movie consisted of having “water, an apple, and one cup of coffee per day”. He then put on 100 pounds of muscle in six months to play Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman Begins’.

