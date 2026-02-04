February 04, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

Christian Bale spent 6 hours on make-up chair each day to play Frankenstein’s monster in ‘The Bride’

Christian Bale spent 6 hours on make-up chair each day to play Frankenstein’s monster in ‘The Bride’

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Christian Bale has shared that he spent six hours in the makeup chair in order to transform into Frankenstein’s monster for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’.

He stars in the reimagining of the 1935 film ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ opposite Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, who plays the title role, reports ‘Variety’.

Buckley spent an hour and a half in the makeup chair for her transformation into the Bride. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I would scream like crazy, every day. Just to (release the) despair, all of that restraint that you have to display when you’re sitting still for that long”.

“I didn’t want to do it driving into work because I thought I might cause a crash. And I didn’t want to do it by myself because I thought everyone would just think I’m going nuts. Oh man, I’m telling you, the whole crew got involved by the end because people would hear us screaming. We would open the doors, and gradually, a bit like the Bride’s revolution, a few people were going, ‘Can we do it too?’ And then by the end, there were like 30 people who would hear us and run to the makeup trailer to be a part of it and scream as well”, he added.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor is well known for his intense physical transformations across his acting career. He went on an all-protein diet to bulk up for ‘American Psycho’, and infamously spent four months shedding 60 pounds so he could weigh 120 pounds for ‘The Mechanist’.

His diet for the movie consisted of having “water, an apple, and one cup of coffee per day”. He then put on 100 pounds of muscle in six months to play Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman Begins’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals backed by former coach to end trophy jinx on fourth attempt

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals backed by former coach to end trophy jinx on fourth attempt

China likely to send delegation to India’s AI Summit amid improving ties

China likely to send delegation to India’s AI Summit amid improving ties

Sreeleela says 'May you be my Amma in every lifetime' in a heartfelt birthday post

Sreeleela says 'May you be my Amma in every lifetime' in a heartfelt birthday post

Christian Bale spent 6 hours on make-up chair each day to play Frankenstein’s monster in ‘The Bride’

Christian Bale spent 6 hours on make-up chair each day to play Frankenstein’s monster in ‘The Bride’

'If I say something, there will be an uproar...', Nishikant Dubey shares Nehru's letter amid showdown

'If I say something, there will be an uproar...', Nishikant Dubey shares Nehru's letter amid showdown

UN experts alarmed by conviction of Pakistani lawyers and human rights defenders

UN experts alarmed by conviction of Pakistani lawyers and human rights defenders

Railway link between Kashmir & rest of country becomes cornerstone in J&K integration

Railway link between Kashmir & rest of country becomes cornerstone in J&K integration

SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India beat Bhutan 8-0 to set up final clash with Bangladesh (Credit: AIFF)

SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India beat Bhutan 8-0 to set up final clash with Bangladesh

'It’s going to be a very close tie’: Netherlands’ Sander Arends ahead of Davis Cup Round 1 Qualifiers

'It’s going to be a very close tie’: Netherlands’ Sander Arends ahead of Davis Cup Round 1 Qualifiers

India-Australia economic ties at all-time high: Australian official

India-Australia economic ties at all-time high: Australian diplomat