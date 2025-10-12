Chrissy Teigen opens up on friendship with Meghan Markle

Los Angeles, Oct 12 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen, the wife of the Grammy-winning musician John Legend, has found a friend, whom she can count on. She recently spoke about her friendship with actress Meghan Markle.

Talking about her advocacy for type 1 diabetes testing at an event recently, Teigen, 39, recalled making an appearance on season 2 of the Netflix series, ‘With Love’, which starred Meghan, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, "I adore her. I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong. It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people, when she really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children”.

She said that none of Meghan's "polarizing" actions have been made for public perception. According to her, the Duchess of Sussex just "(lives) simply”.

She went on, "She just wants those things. And people come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants (but) it's not that complicated. People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they're going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe”.

As per ‘People’, Teigen, who appeared at the event as a spokesperson for a company that created the first telehealth-enabled platform to request type 1 diabetes screening.

She also acknowledged that no matter what, as she said, "People are just going to come up with their own story. I think it's cool that (Meghan) is just like, 'Listen, say whatever you want. I'm happy and I'm healthy and I feel good’”.

When asked if she and her husband John Legend organize play dates for their kids, daughters Luna, 9, and Esti, 2, plus sons Miles, 7, and Wren, 2, with Meghan and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, Teigen joked that while it would be a fun get-together, she doesn't "leave the house".

"I'm not joking. I don't go anywhere. I try to do every photo shoot, everything at our house. So no. But if the time comes, absolutely”, she added.

