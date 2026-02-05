February 05, 2026 12:46 PM हिंदी

Chris Pratt talks about how he's approaching Valentine's Day

Chris Pratt talks about how he's approaching Valentine's Day

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt, who has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, has revealed how he's approaching this year's Valentine's Day.

The Hollywood star told Extra: "Katherine is somebody who does not love to go out on Valentine's Day. She thinks it's like a little bit too busy out there, but that just means that every day that's not Valentine's Day, I have to treat like Valentine's Day."

Pratt subsequently offered some words of advice to other men in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "So, gentlemen, if you're out there and you're wondering what to do, don't wait until Valentine’s Day. Get in early. Do something that's not Valentine's Day. You know, that's when she's least expects it."

The actor previously revealed that he thought Katherine was "really cute" when he first saw her.

The actor also dismissed suggestions that Maria Shriver, his mother-in-law, played an instrumental role in him meeting Katherine.

During an appearance on FOX and Friends, Pratt said: "That’s actually not true. Let’s settle it now. I met my wife in church. I was at a church in Hollywood, and I looked over and I saw her. And I know you’re not supposed to be, like, checking out girls at church, but I’m only human. And I thought, ‘Wow, she’s really cute.’"

Before that, Pratt joked that he was "sneaking glances" at his future wife in Church.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris shared: "You kind of don't want to be like, 'Whoa, who is that?' at church, you know what I mean. But I was kind of sneaking some glances and I was like, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken, help me.'"

Pratt also explained that their relationship moved quickly.

He said: "God has a fast-forward button When it's right, boom. You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family. My own journey, finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, 'please save me,' and then feeling saved. And then shortly later finding the woman of my dreams."

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Asif Ali discloses 'Tikitaka' is in its last lap of filming! (Photo Credit: Asif Ali/Instagram)

Asif Ali discloses 'Tikitaka' is in its last lap of filming!

IIT Bombay develops method to recover T-cells for cancer therapies

IIT Bombay develops method to recover T-cells for cancer therapies

Vinesh calls out Haryana Wrestling Assoc. over 'unfair selection criteria' for Fed Cup

Vinesh calls out Haryana Wrestling Assoc. over 'unfair selection criteria' for Fed Cup

Mannara Chopra opens up about mental battles, choosing dignity

Mannara Chopra opens up about mental battles, choosing dignity

Jennifer Garner bit a stunt performer's ear: Have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear

Jennifer Garner bit a stunt performer's ear: Have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear

Adani Energy 1st Indian firm to deliver 1 crore electricity smart meters across discoms

Adani Energy 1st Indian firm to deliver 1 crore electricity smart meters across discoms

Bangladesh polls: Jamaat-e-Islami promises ‘constructive’, ‘peaceful’ ties with India

Bangladesh polls: Jamaat-e-Islami promises ‘constructive’, ‘peaceful’ ties with India

India’s first cooperative‑model ride‑hailing app Bharat Taxi is set for launch today

India’s first cooperative‑model ride‑hailing app Bharat Taxi set for launch today

India’s warehousing stock reaches 610 million sq ft in 2025, tier 2 cities witness boom

India’s warehousing stock reaches 610 million sq ft in 2025, tier 2 cities witness boom

WPL 2026 Final: DC eye first title as friends Smriti-Jemi face off

WPL 2026 Final: DC eye first title as friends Jemi-Smriti face off