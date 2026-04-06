Chris Pratt recalls playing the signature character is early Hollywood roles

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is opening up on playing "the douche character" in a lot of his early roles in the industry.

The 46-year-old star has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood over the last decade, reports ‘Female First UK’.

However, the actor said that he "dined out" on playing the "d******* boyfriend for a long time". Recalling his role in ‘Bride Wars’, he told Entertainment Weekly, "This is the role that I often was offered from early in my career up until this point, which is the guy you don't want to end up with the girl, and kind of the douche character. I've been offered that a lot. I dined out on 'd******* boyfriend' for a long time”.

Chris also revealed that he still has fond memories of working on Parks and Recreation, the hit TV sitcom.

The Hollywood star shared, "Can I tell you what I loved so much about Parks and Rec? I worked seven minutes from my house. I would roll into work, and within 20 minutes of parking I would be on camera. I would just throw my fingers through my hair, get up there, and just improv some comedy. It was the best. I loved it”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor likened Andy Dwyer, his on-screen character, to a "golden retriever". The actor also reflected on Andy's romance with Aubrey Plaza's character, April Ludgate.

Chris said, "It was like a cat and a dog if they got married. He's like a golden retriever, eternal optimist, and she's just like aloof, and her character was so into irony and the comedy that comes from irony that she picked the least likely person to end up with, and then fell in love. And it's almost like that act, in itself, is an act of rebellious irony. And I've always loved that”.

Chris believes the romance defined Andy's character. He said, "There was no emotional through-line that Andy ever carried, but there was a couple of sweet moments, and it was based on that romance and that relationship that made it more than just a side character”.

“They, as a couple, there was a certain synergy. Them together equalled more than each of them apart”, he added.

--IANS

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