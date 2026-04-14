Chris Hemsworth shares a glimpse from ‘Kockroach Day 1’

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has started working on the upcoming crime thriller mystery titled “Kockroach”, based on the 2007 novel by William Lashner.

Hemsworth took to Instagram, where she gave fans a peek into the world of his upcoming film. The actor shared two photographs, one from the sets and the other a still featuring him in the title role.

“Kockroach. Day 1,” Hemsworth wrote as the caption.

Directed by Matt Ross, Hemworth will be seen essaying the role of a mysterious outsider ascending New York's underworld. It also stars Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin, as per reports.

The film is said to be a gritty crime drama focusing on a "mysterious stranger" transforming into a Kafkaesque-inspired crime boss in New York City.

Talking about Hesmworth, he rose to prominence starring in the show Home and Away before kickstarting his career in Hollywood. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth starred as Thor in the 2011 film of the same name and reprised the role in several subsequent installments.

Hemsworth’s filmography boasts of gems such as Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Red Dawn, Blackhat, Men in Black: International, Extraction, A Perfect Getaway, Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods Rush, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Transformers One.

He was recently seen in Crime 101, based on the 2020 novella by Don Winslow. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

Ahead of filming for Kockroach, the Australian hunk took a surf trip with his children and said that it has always been his “big dream” to chase some surf with them.

He took to Instagram to share a slice of his holiday. The glimpse featured pictures and videos of him surfing with his children and jumping into the water.

For the caption, Hemsworth wrote: “Another amazing surf trip with my kids. Always a big dream of mine to be able to check the forecast, pack the bags and Chase some surf with them. I’ll never take it for granted.”

The actor added, “It felt like overnight things went from me teaching them to surf to them making me feel completely inadequate as they dominate the lineup with such confidence!”

--IANS

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