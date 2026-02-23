February 23, 2026 10:49 AM हिंदी

Chris Hemsworth on his children’s reaction to his fame: They don’t care at all

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth shared that his three children, India, Sasha and Tristan, are not interested in his illustrious film career.

The 42-year-old actor thinks they loved his films when they were younger, but have grown less interested.

Asked if his children are scoring him "cool points" for being a big film star, Hemsworth, who shares his three children with his wife Elsa Pataky, told people.com: "They don't care. They don’t care at all.”

"I reckon when they first realised I was Thor, they thought it was really cool. And then they realised they couldn't fly, and they thought it was less cool. Now they're just like, 'Ah, Dad, whatever.' Teenagers."

Hemsworth and Pataky got married in his native Australia in December 2010, months after they were introduced by his talent agent, William Ward.

Following the birth of their children, Hemsworth taught them the value of hard work, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In July 2017, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor shared: "As a kid, we had very little money, and my parents saved up all year to just pay for a two-week camping vacation. Financially, we’re in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don’t come easy. You have to work for it, and you can’t take it for granted.

"Success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain."

He admitted in 2015 that he relishes the challenges of fatherhood and that being a dad has changed his outlook on life, as well as his illustrious movie career.

He told E! News: "I think it makes you less selfish, because it's no longer about you. It can't be. It's about someone else, which is refreshing. It's nice not to spend all your time thinking about your own problems and garbage up there, and I just have so much fun doing it. It's the best.”

“And now I'm a bit more choosy, I think, with when I work and how I work because it better be worthwhile to take me away from them."

--IANS

dc/

