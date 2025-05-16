May 16, 2025 1:31 AM हिंदी

Chris Brown arrested in Manchester for assaulting a music producer in a nightclub

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Singer Chris Brown was taken into police custody on Thursday in Manchester, England, for allegedly hitting music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub back in 2023.

The arrest comes weeks before the singer's Breezy Bowl XX Tour.

Shedding light on the matter, a Met spokesman revealed, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody, where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.’’

Brown reportedly took off to Manchester on a private jet on Wednesday. As the Met detectives learned about this, they also flew to Manchester to arrest him.

Back in October 2023, Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown. He claimed that Brown “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” on him as he attacked him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 in February 2023 at the Tape London nightclub.

Diaw was taken to the hospital, and he even needed crutches to walk by the time he was discharged. The alleged attack took place when Brown was on the Ireland leg of his worldwide tour. The tour started in Dublin's 3Arena on February 11, 2023, eight days prior to the alleged incident.

However, this is not the first time Brown has gotten into legal trouble. Back in 2009, the singer pleaded guilty to brutally beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Not just that, in 2017, Rihanna was even granted a five-year restraining order against Brown.

Going by the reports, Brown allegedly became aggressive towards Rihanna for not giving back the money and gifts he had given her during the course of their relationship.

