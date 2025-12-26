Six cops injured in stone pelting; WhatsApp, social media services suspended for 24 hours in Rajasthan's Chomu (Ld)

Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Chomu town of Rajasthan's Jaipur district after a dispute over the installation of iron railings outside a mosque escalated into violence, leaving six policemen injured. Following stone-pelting and clashes with the police, the administration imposed a 24-hour shutdown for WhatsApp and social media services in Chomu to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order.

According to officials, the incident occurred near the main bus stand in Chomu in the early hours of Friday.

A police team that reached the spot to manage the situation was allegedly attacked by rioters, who pelted stones, injuring half a dozen policemen. All the injured personnel were admitted to a local hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. To control the situation, police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells. Since morning, the entire area has been converted into a high-security zone, with heavy police deployment.

Senior officials said the situation is currently under control, though tension remains. A large police force from Jaipur Police Line, Harmada, Daulatpura, Murlipura, and Vishwakarma police stations has been deployed in Chomu.

The bus stand area has effectively been turned into a police camp. Special Task Force teams, riot control vehicles, and additional forces were also rushed to the spot to prevent further escalation.

The unrest traces back to a traffic management drive carried out on Wednesday. Stones that had been lying for years in front of the mosque at the Chomu bus stand were removed with the consent of the Muslim community.

The removal continued until late Thursday evening, during which traffic was diverted from key routes such as Thana Mod and Morija Tiraha. Later, some people installed iron girders and railings at the same spot, triggering fresh tension. Negotiations between the police and community representatives continued late into the night. Although an agreement was reached to maintain the status quo, police later removed the girders and railings, which allegedly angered some locals and led to stone-pelting.

In view of the tense situation, Divisional Commissioner Poonam, on the recommendation of the Police Commissioner, ordered the suspension of social media, WhatsApp and bulk message services in Chomu for 24 hours, from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, to curb the spread of misinformation.

Senior officers, including Additional Police Commissioner Dr Rajiv Pachar, DCP West Hanuman Prasad, and Additional DCP Rajesh Gupta, reached Chomu and appealed to residents to maintain peace. Police said investigations are underway, and those involved in the violence are being identified for strict legal action.

--IANS

arc/dpb