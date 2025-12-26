Chitrangda Singh reveals New Years plans: ‘Regular stuff, farm life’

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh has shared that she plans to ring in the New Year in a quiet and simple manner, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Speaking about her plans, Chitrangda told IANS that she intends to take time off from work and focus entirely on spending quality moments with her family.

“Well, New Year plans are just very, very simple. It's just going to be, take some time off and be with the family, spend time… one week completely with each other,” the actress told IANS.

Chitrangda shared that the idea is to disconnect and be together for about a week, without any elaborate celebrations.

“And we're probably going to be out of the city on a farm. So yeah, just do regular stuff, farm stuff, farm life. That's what it's going to be,” Chitrangda concluded.

The actress was last seen in “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders”, a crime thriller crime thriller film directed by Honey Trehan. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. It is a sequel to 2020’s Raat Akeli Hai.

The sequel picks up years after the first case, with Inspector Jatil Yadav returning as a more experienced but still morally stubborn officer. When members of the influential Bansal family become linked to a new suspicious death, Jatil is called in to investigate once again.

What initially appears to be an open-and-shut case quickly turns complicated. The Bansals are wealthier, more powerful, and far better at hiding their secrets than before. Every family member presents a polished version of the truth, while quietly protecting their own interests.

She will next be seen in the Battle Of Galwan with superstar Salman Khan. The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

--IANS

dc/