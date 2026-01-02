January 02, 2026 11:56 AM हिंदी

Chitrangda Singh on learning to say no: Really does help an actor shine

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh says learning to say no has been a crucial lesson in her journey as an artiste and feels that taking on bad work can dilute an actor’s credibility, even though not every decision turns out right in hindsight.

Talking about what saying ‘no’ has taught her, Chitrangda told IANS: “I think what saying no has taught me is that you tend to dilute your equity as an actor, or your sort of credibility as an actor, if you do bad work, and I’m not saying every time you make the right choice.”

The actress added: “Sometimes you say no to good work and you don’t realize that you’re making a mistake. But yeah, there have been times I said no, and I’m happy that I did say no — so many times, actually.”

Emphasising the importance of the creative team, Chitrangda added that a director’s vision and strong filmmaking are what truly help an actor shine.

“Because I feel that, at the end of it, it is the team that really, really matters. It’s the director’s vision, what happens at the edit table, how they look at a character. So yeah, it’s very important that you work with good makers. I think that really does help an actor shine,” she added.

Chitrangda’s latest release is Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, which tells the story about a web of greed, betrayal and secrets leading to a lethal conspiracy being discovered by inspector Jatil Yadav after the Bansal family is found murdered.

She will next be seen with Salman Khan in “Battle Of Galwan”. The film, which is based on real-life events, has deep roots in military history.

Talking about the film, the actress had earlier said, “It’s a story of bravery and courage. Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal”.

She promised that Battle Of Galwan isn’t just about the spectacle.

“It’s meaningful. It’s rooted. It’s real”. There’s a sense of pride in her voice, a connection that goes beyond a typical role. She sees it as a way of honoring the real heroes, of bringing forgotten or lesser-known stories into the mainstream.

