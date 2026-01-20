Chiranjeevi says he is product of audience’s love: ‘Your whistles in theater keep me going’

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has expressed his gratitude towards his admirers. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a long note in which he reciprocated his love to the audience, and thanked them for showering love on his latest release, ‘Mana Shankaravara Prasad Garu’.

He wrote, “Looking at the humongous success of our Film ‘Mana Shankaravara Prasad Garu’, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This success belongs to my Telugu audience, my dear beloved Mega Fans, Distributors, the movie team who worked relentlessly for this film and who have stood by me for decades”.

He further mentioned, “Your whistles in the theater are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays Forever. This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of our HIT MACHINE, Director Anil Ravipudi, Producers Sahu and Sushmita along with the entire team and the unwavering faith you all have in me. Let's continue the celebration... Love you all (sic)”.

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest icons of Telugu cinema. He made his film debut in 1978 and rose to prominence in the 1980s with performances that combined commercial appeal and distinct screen presence. Over his career, he has acted in more than 150 films, spanning action, drama, and socially themed cinema. Chiranjeevi is widely credited with influencing the mass-action genre in Telugu films and expanding its audience base.

His notable films include ‘Khaidi’, ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari’, ‘Gang Leader’, ‘Gharana Mogudu’, and ‘Syeeraa Narasimha Reddy’. He has received multiple Filmfare Awards South and state honours for his work. In addition to cinema, he briefly entered public service and served as India’s Minister of State for Tourism from 2012 to 2014. Chiranjeevi returned to acting full-time in 2017 and continues to work in mainstream Telugu cinema.

--IANS

aa/